Bull on Loose in St. Louis Dead

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A bull that was on the loose in St. Louis dies this morning during a rescue attempt. The animal had been sought after a double-decker truck carrying 62 of the animals overturned on a bridge ramp Thursday. Missouri Humane Society spokeswoman Jeane Jae says the bull died about 10:35 a.m. between railroad tracks and the Mississippi River. She says at one point a tugboat was used to clear debris to try to get to the bull. Responders got a rope around its neck, but the animal fell down a ravine. Seventeen other bulls died after the truck overturned. Animal rescue crews said the bulls were headed from Kentucky to Colorado when the load shifted and the truck overturned.