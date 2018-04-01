Bull, Webster-Chan to Transfer from Mizzou Program

COLUMBIA - Missouri Basketball Head Coach Frank Haith announced on Tuesday that freshmen guards Dominique Bull and Negus Webster-Chan will transfer out of the program.



Both student-athletes expressed an interest in more playing time and an ability to play closer to home as the reason for the transfer.



"Dominique and Negus were great representatives of our program and I want to thank them for their contributions both on and off the basketball court," Haith said. "We will certainly do anything we can to help them as they begin the recruiting process, and wish them nothing but the best moving forward."



A 6-foot-7 combo guard from Scarborough, Ontario, Webster-Chan averaged 2.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 32 games this season. He made six starts and hit 16-of-59 shots from three-point range.



"I appreciate everyone at Missouri and want to thank Coach Haith and the staff for giving me this opportunity," Webster-Chan said. "I just want to find a style that is more suited for me, but I wish Mizzou the best of luck in the future and I'm grateful to the Tiger community for their support over the past year."



Bull scored his first career point in Missouri's win over Arkansas and played in nine games while averaging 1.6 minutes a contest. The 6-foot-4 guard grabbed a season high two rebounds in the win over South Carolina State and played three minutes in the win at Mississippi State.



"I want to thank everyone at Mizzou including Coach Haith, the coaching staff and my teammates for their support over the past year," Bull said. "I enjoyed my time as a Missouri Tiger, but wanted to expand my role on the court and hopefully do it in a situation that's closer to my family."