Bulldogs Chomp Down on State Title

"To bring the first state title home in basketball, it's just tremendous," said Coach Steve Combs. "And I'm so happy to see all our fans out there, a town of 183, to produce that many fans, it's pretty exciting."

Combs called senior Kyle Fisher the heart and soul of the team. Fisher led all scorers with 20 points.

"A win's a win, but if you told me we'd score 41 points, I'd tell you, 'Well, our defense had to be tremendous tonight," said Fisher. "We really did a great job shutting down their big guys inside and getting to their shooters, and that's just a credit to our three guards up top."

Harrisburg finished the season 28-4, and ended Marionville's 17-game winning streak.