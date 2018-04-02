Bullet Holes Found in SE Mo. School Bus

By: The Associated Press

JACKSON (AP) - Sheriff's deputies in southeast Missouri are investigating the source of bullet holes in a school bus.

The Southeast Missourian reports officials of Cape Girardeau County's Jackson R-2 school district filed a property damage complaint on Monday.

The sheriff's department says deputies recovered two bullets from the outer skin of the bus. They'll be examined for ballistic information.

Sheriff's Lt. David James says it's not known if the damage occurred when the bus was in service or at some other time. It's also unclear if the shooting was deliberate or accidental.

The damaged bus travels on Highway 72 in the Millersville area, a few miles west of the city of Jackson.