Bunceton Apartment Complex Lost in Fire

Bunceton - An apartment complex in Bunceton was engulfed in flames around 1:30am Tuesday morning.

The complex housed 3 people. All 3 were uninjured in the fire.

The Cooper County Fire Protection Department said the fire was put out around 4:30am but fire crews continued cleaning up throughout the morning.

The fire was believed to have originated from a storage room but it is still under investigation. The building was ruled a complete lost.