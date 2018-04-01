Bunches of Balloons

35 balloons and pilots are out to compete for prizes in a navigation competiton.

Of course, the question on everyone's mind is, will the weather hold up?

But no matter what, one ballooner says he is optimistic. It should be a good show.

"Realistic hope for tonight (Friday) is, I think there is about a 25% chance we'll fly if this cold front pushes through. Um, if not, we're really hopeful to get a balloon glowout tonight with a full field of 35 balloons," said Gary Whitby at the Columbia balloon invitational.

The event is a fundraiser for the MU Children's Hospital.