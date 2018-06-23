Bunge Milling Contract

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

DANVILLE, Ill. (AP) - Union workers at the nation's largest dry-milling factory have agreed to a new contract after months of negotiations with Bunge Milling executives. Members of United Steelworkers Local 972 in Danville, Illinois, ratified a three-year agreement with St. Louis-based Bunge North America over the weekend. The workers' previous three-year contract expired March 31st. It was extended during negotiations. Union bargaining chairman Tim Spiering says workers will receive an average raise of two-and-a-quarter percent each year over the next three years. Workers will also receive a signing bonus and longer access to premium health insurance. The Bunge plant processes corn and soybeans and is also the site of a 30 (M) million dollar biodiesel project.