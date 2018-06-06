Burger Competition Brings Out Local Celebrities

COLUMBIA - Stadium Grill is hosting the "Great American Burger Challenge" for local charities. The restaurant started the competition in August with local celebrities to design their own burgers. Each week customers got a chance to vote on the burger they liked the most.

The winner gets their burger put on the menu for the next year and part of the money made on each of the burgers goes to the charity of the winning celebrities choice. Stadium Grill will reveal the winner of the competition Thursday night at 6p.m. along with a tasting party.