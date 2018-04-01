Burglar Enters Columbia Woman's Apartment

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said a male suspect broke into a Columbia woman's apartment and got into bed with her Thursday morning.

The department said officers responded to the scene in the 1200 block of East Walnut Street around 3:11 a.m. Officers said their investigation found a female victim was asleep in the apartment when a male subject rolled over onto her.

Police said the female victim woke up and saw the suspect leave through an unlocked door.

The department said the suspect description in the case is similar to one given in two prior cases in July.