Burglar Punches Woman During Robbery at Columbia Housing Complex

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police said a female victim was physically assaulted during a robbery early Wednesday morning.

Police said the suspect broke into the home in the 2400 block of Nifong Boulevard at the Cottages of Columbia through a window. They said he then entered the victim's bedroom, waking her up. Police said the burglar punched the victim in the face and fled the house.

Police tried to use a canine track but no one was located.

There have been no arrests made.