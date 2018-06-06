Burglar Steals Family's Christmas

"My Christmas is just gone," crime victim Jo Ann Soltero said.

The holes in the wall don't come close to matching the holes in Soltero's spirit.

"They tore up the door," Soltero said.

The burglar also stole money, jewelry and her boys' Christmas presents.

"I don't feel safe at all, even with the alarm on," Soltero said.

Her home has been broken into and trashed three times. And this is just one in a series of burglaries in the Clearview subdivision over the last year. None of them have been solved.

"We have a good idea who we're looking for, and what they've done and I know the residents share that, and their frustration is high," Boone County Detective Unit's Sgt. Mike Stubbs said.

Most of the crimes happened in the middle of the day. Neighbors said one of their main worries are the number of kids who wander the streets every evening. According to police, everything points to kids committing the crimes.

"What makes it difficult for us, we don't have any witnesses," Stubbs said.

The investigation is continuing and all fifteen burglary cases are still considered open.

"If we could get some help, we could solve all of these at one time," Stubbs explained.

But that isn't much help to Soltero right now. She'll spend her holiday season putting her home back together.

If you have any information about the burglaries, you can contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 875-TIPS.