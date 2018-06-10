Burglary alarm results in one arrest

JEFFERSON CITY - One man is in jail after authorities said he broke in to Goldstar Recycling in Jefferson City on Saturday.

Cole County Deputies responded to Goldstar Recycling at approximately 4:09 p.m., after a burglary alarm sounded.

Deputies found the back door to the building open and heard noises. Deputies said they found 21-year-old Bryson T. Skinner inside.

Skinner was taken into custody. Deputies said they found a small amount of marijuana after the arrest.

Cole County prosecutors charged Skinner with second-degree burglary and possession of marijuana. He was held on total bond of $5,500.

Deputies say Skinner is a repeat offender of marijuana possession.