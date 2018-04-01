Burglary And Assault At The Reserve Apartment Complex

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to the scene of an incident located in south Columbia at approximately 4:13 this morning. Police say that Jeffery J. Qualls, 20, of St. Charles is charged with multiple counts of first degree burglary, third degree assault, felonious restraint, and impersonating a police officer. Police also tell KOMU that Qualls observed a disturbance between males at the apartment complex. Qualls then forced the victims into an arrest position and later made a statement to the men about under-age drinking and breaking the law. Qualls left before the police arrived and the investigation is still on-going.

Anyone with information is urged to call CRIME STOPPERS at (573) 875-8477.