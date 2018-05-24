Burglary Suspect Held at Gunpoint by Property Owner

MARIES COUNTY - A St. James man was held at gunpoint by a landowner whose house he was allegedly burglarizing after the landowner came home to find someone stealing from his house.

49-year-old Michael E. Gaither, who was out on parole for a 2012 felony drug conviction, was arrested by Maries Co. Sheriff's deputies when they arrived.

"The suspect is very lucky he wasn't legally shot in this situation. I am a big supporter of the Second Amendment, and with the victim's help, this career criminal has been brought back to justice," said Maries Co. Sheriff Chris Heitman.

Gaither has been charged with burglary, stealing, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of burglary tools.

Deputies allegedly found "several" bags of suspected methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia, prescription pills, and "burglary tools" on Gaither's person.

Deputies say they recovered suspected stolen items from St. James, along with all the property allegedly stolen from the home.