Buried Veterans Honored With Wreaths

JEFFERSON CITY - For the first time ever, wreaths were placed in front of every grave in the National Cemetery in Jefferson City on Saturday. In February, Lorraine Adkins began raising funds for 1,600 wreaths. After donations from banks, local businesses, and community members, Adkins committee "Wreaths for Heroes" raised the necessary money.



The committee raised $16,000, as each wreath cost $10.



More than 300 volunteers showed up and helped put wreaths in front of each grave.



The wreaths will remain in front of the graves until January 22 and are expected to be in good enough shape to be used again the next two Decembers.

