Burned man charged with arson after propane tank ignites

COLUMBIA - Cole County prosecutors charged Dwane David Montgomery, 50, with first degree arson after he was severely injured when a propane tank caught fire.

According to court documents, Montgomery called the Jefferson City Police Department on April 21 and said he planned to open a propane tank and use a taser to ignite it.

The documents quote Montgomery as saying, "In two minutes, there's going to be the biggest explosion Osage City has ever seen."

Officers tracked the 911 call to Osage High Street and found a camper they believed Montgomery was occupying.

Officers said they went towards the camper before smelling propane, causing them to move away. They then saw a bright flash through the windows of the camper, according to the documents.

Police said Montgomery ran out of the camper after the explosion with severe burns on his arms, chest, and legs, saying, "It was supposed to explode but it just burned me."

Montgomery was taken to SSM Health St. Mary's before then transported to the University of Missouri Medical Center for treatment.