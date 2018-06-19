Burnett Leads Pirates Past Cardinals in Debut

6 years 1 month 3 weeks ago Saturday, April 21 2012 Apr 21, 2012 Saturday, April 21, 2012 9:59:03 PM CDT April 21, 2012 in Baseball
By: Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- The St. Louis Cardinals didn't know they'd be facing A.J. Burnett on Saturday night until four hours before the first pitch.

The coaching staff quickly threw together video of Burnett during spring training and his three rehab starts as he worked his way back from a fractured right orbital bone.

The cram session didn't quite work.

The Cardinals mustered three hits in seven innings against Burnett then couldn't capitalize on a couple of late chances in a 2-0 loss.

"We had a good approach, a good idea what we were going to see," manager Mike Matheny said. "We had those opportunities to do something and couldn't get it done. We're not going to use the late notice as an excuse for this one."

Burnett, who missed the first three weeks of the year after a ball smacked off his face during a bunting drill in spring training just days after being traded from the Yankees, walked two and struck out seven while dominating baseball's best offensive team.

The Cardinals are off to their best start since 2008 thanks to the National League's best offense. St. Louis came in leading the NL in batting average (.287), home runs (20) and hits (142).

Burnett and five relievers limited the Cardinals to five hits, all singles.

"I think Pittsburgh got (Burnett) for the reason he showed tonight," St. Louis third baseman David Freese said. "He was spot-on."

Joel Hanrahan worked out of a two-on, one-out jam in the ninth for his second save of the season.

St. Louis starter Jake Westbrook (2-1) continued his strong spring, giving up only a pair of RBI singles to Pedro Alvarez, walking two and striking out six as his ERA moved from 0.64 to 1.31.

"I felt like I made some decent pitches," Westbrook said. "I think they hit a couple balls hard. I still feel good about the way I performed."

Westbrook was solid but Burnett was spectacular, throwing 53 of his 76 pitches for strikes and looking like the No. 1 starter the Pirates envisioned when they traded for him in February.

Not a bad debut for a player who woke up planning to pitch at Double-A Altoona for one last rehab start but was activated off the 15-day disabled list in the afternoon when the Pirates scratched starter Kevin Correia because of pain in his side.

Though Burnett struggled during three minor league starts, Hurdle believed a return to the big leagues would rejuvenate the staff ace.

The 35-year-old certainly looked a little hyped up in his first start in the National League since he pitched for the Marlins in 2005. He walked Rafael Furcal on four pitches, gave up a single to Matt Carpenter and walked Matt Holliday to load the bases with no outs.

Just as the boos started -- perhaps reminding him of his three tumultuous seasons in New York -- Burnett settled down, striking out Carlos Beltran and Freese then getting Yadier Molina to line out to shortstop Clint Barmes to end the threat.

Burnett jumped into the air and pumped his first when Barmes came down with the ball. His jitters out of the way, Burnett mowed down the Cardinals. He retired 12 batters at one point while working efficiently.

"He kept rolling," Matheny said. "He had a good day. Times we had opportunities to capitalize we didn't get it done."

Burnett's his only real excitement during his last six innings came when he stepped into the batter's box.

Rod Barajas singled with one out in the third, bringing Burnett to the plate in a bunting situation. The crowd roared "no" when Burnett squared up to lay one down, wary Burnett would make himself vulnerable to another ill-fated attempt.

"I thought they were yelling for Rod to `Go'," Burnett said with a laugh. "That's good. It shows they're into it."

Not to worry. Burnett walked on four pitches, getting a relieved round of applause as he trotted to first.

Yet the Cardinals mustered little after Burnett settled down. Their best chance to score came in the eighth when they put runners on second and third with one out.

Pittsburgh reliever Tony Watson struck out Carpenter and was replaced by Jason Grilli, who got Holliday to whiff and end the threat.

More News

Grid
List

Trump announces plans for Pentagon to create 'Space Force'
Trump announces plans for Pentagon to create 'Space Force'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced Monday he is directing the Pentagon to create a new "Space Force" as... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Democrats call on Governor Parson to fire COO, cancel "shady" contract
Democrats call on Governor Parson to fire COO, cancel "shady" contract
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri democrats want Governor Mike Parson fire his chief operating officer and cancel a contract awarded to... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Intense heat creates a rush for air conditioning repair shops
Intense heat creates a rush for air conditioning repair shops
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri air conditioning companies are facing the busiest time of year amid a four-day heat advisory. Craig... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 5:16:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Judge asked to dismiss security guard from suit in Anthony Warren killing
Judge asked to dismiss security guard from suit in Anthony Warren killing
COLUMBIA – The attorney representing the security guard who shot Anthony Warren at a Waffle House on New Year's Day... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Collapsing retaining wall in Jefferson City prompts road closures
Collapsing retaining wall in Jefferson City prompts road closures
JEFFERSON CITY - The 600 block of Monroe Street will be closed until Friday. Construction crews are removing a retaining... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 2:20:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Body identified in connection to arrested Missouri man with 53 stolen firearms
UPDATE: Body identified in connection to arrested Missouri man with 53 stolen firearms
BOONE COUNTY - A death, a huge cache of weapons and a suspect whose gun jammed as he was aiming... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 2:17:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

GOP state senator appointed Missouri lieutenant governor
GOP state senator appointed Missouri lieutenant governor
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson appointed state Senate Majority Floor Leader Mike Kehoe to be the new lieutenant... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 1:15:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Boonville airport renovations up in the air
Boonville airport renovations up in the air
BOONVILLE - Jesse Viertel Memorial Airport may reach new heights after the city council accepted a bid and authorized a... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 12:42:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Lanes to close on Providence for repairs
Lanes to close on Providence for repairs
COLUMBIA - City public works crews will be repairing a road buckle on Providence Road between Blue Ridge Road and... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 11:39:00 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Bear sighting causes caution warning in suburban St. Louis
Bear sighting causes caution warning in suburban St. Louis
BALLWIN (AP) — Another bear sighting has people concerned in part of Missouri, but this time, it's deep into... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 9:45:39 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

300 bicyclists ride across Missouri this week on Katy Trail
300 bicyclists ride across Missouri this week on Katy Trail
BOONE COUNTY – The Katy Trail will see more bike traffic than usual this week with the 2018 Katy Trail... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 7:33:00 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Columbia health officials offer safety tips in hot weather
Columbia health officials offer safety tips in hot weather
COLUMBIA - Columbia is under a heat advisory until Monday evening. The National Weather Service issued the advisory on... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 9:29:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

iCan Bike camp teaches those with disabilities how to ride
iCan Bike camp teaches those with disabilities how to ride
FULTON - Forty people with disabilities will learn how to ride a two-wheel bicycle at the iCan Bike camp this... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 9:18:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

State agricultural bill limits what is called "meat"
State agricultural bill limits what is called "meat"
COLUMBIA - Missouri is the first and only state to define "meat" as exclusively animal product. The Missouri General... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 4:55:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Survey: 3/4 of Columbia residents satisfied with city and services
Survey: 3/4 of Columbia residents satisfied with city and services
COLUMBIA - The city will discuss the results of the 2017 Community Survey at Monday's city council meeting. Used... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Horses and riders showing off to raise funds
Horses and riders showing off to raise funds
ROCHEPORT - The Sunny Oaks Charity Horse Show brought about 20 riders out Sunday afternoon to compete for ribbons and... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 3:36:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Kewpie collection shows one woman's love for Hickman High School mascot
Kewpie collection shows one woman's love for Hickman High School mascot
SPRINGFIELD - A Hickman High School graduate has surrounded herself with Kewpies. The dolls' trademark round eyes watch happily from... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 8:05:00 AM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Boone County kicks off Relay for Life events
Boone County kicks off Relay for Life events
COLUMBIA - Hundreds of people impacted by cancer gathered together on a track Saturday in support of cancer fighters and... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, June 16 2018 Jun 16, 2018 Saturday, June 16, 2018 10:11:00 PM CDT June 16, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
2am 79°
3am 78°
4am 77°
5am 77°