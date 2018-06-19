Burns Comes Close In Fifth Ward Race

COLUMBIA - It came down to fifty-five votes in the special Fifth Ward election for Helen Anthony's seat on the Columbia City Council Tuesday night. That was fifty-five votes short for Susan "Tootie" Burns.

Laura Nauser won the election with 43 percent of the vote (992), while Burns had 40 (937). Burns, an artist at Orr Street Studios, ran on a platform to be the "voice of empowerment for neighborhoods," pledging to focus on key issues like city traffic and safety. She is a long time member of the Grasslands Neighborhood Association and current president of MU's University Club. While Burns won't be serving the Fifth Ward on the Columbia City Council, she said she plans to use the knowledge she's gained throughout her campaign to continue to fight for the issues facing the city.

"We have issues facing the city that affect the fifth ward and the citizens," Burns said. So it's something I've enjoyed doing and something I've always been interested in and I'll still be a part of the process."

Burns is married to local doctor Richard Burns and has three daughthers.