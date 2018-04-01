Bus Driver and Bus Company Tight-Lipped About Accident

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A Friday bus crash carrying students from the Missouri School for the Deaf sent 18 people to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, but both the driver and the bus company were keeping quiet about the accident Monday.

Fifteen students were on board when the bus flipped on Interstate 70 near the Danville exit. They have all been released from the hospital. The Missouri Highway Patrol said the driver was speeding and careened off the interstate into the grass.

KOMU 8 News reached out to White Knight Coaches to see if bus driver Wint Smith still had a job. After multiple attempts, it responded with a statement. The safety director for White Knight Coaches told KOMU 8 News that the company is taking the safety of the children and the driver very seriously and the investigation is ongoing. But the individual would not comment on the status of Smith's job.

KOMU 8 News then contacted Wint Smith directly to get his side of the story, but he only stayed on the phone for seconds. Smith said he had nothing to say and that he was told not to speak to the media.

Sgt. Paul Reinsch told KOMU 8 News the Missouri Highway Patrol issued a ticket to Smith for careless and imprudent driving. The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney's office will decide whether to file charges.