Bus Driver Pleads Guilty on Two Charges

KANSAS CITY - A Missouri bus driver pleaded guilty to two charges for crashing a tour bus in Kansas City.

Wint Smith pleaded guilty to two charges of careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident Wednesday.

Kansas City Police said Smith was issued two tickets for a July 11 incident in Kansas City where he ran a tour bus into a parked car.

Smith was also the driver of a bus carrying students from the Missouri School for the Deaf that wrecked in Danville in July.

Smith received one-year probation for the Kansas City incident and was ordered not to drive a motor vehicle unless licensed and insured.

Smith is due in court in Montgomery County in January on another careless driving charge for the Danville incident.