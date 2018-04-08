Bus Driver Resigns After Accident

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (AP) - A bus driver involved in a crash near Kansas City that injured nine children and the driver of another car has resigned. Children's World Learning Center said it was still investigating Monday morning's accident near Grain Valley. The center said the driver reported that she was distracted after making a wrong turn on her way from the day care to the elementary schools the students attended. The 34-year-old Blue Springs woman and nine children, ages five to seven, were treated at a hospital and released. An 18-year-old woman who was driving a car was flown to a hospital with critical injuries.