Bus Driver Stabbed in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police are seeking the public's help in identifying two men suspected of stabbing a bus driver.

Police spokesman Darin Snapp said in a release Wednesday that the 52-year-old driver was assaulted by two men on a bus Saturday night. Snapp says the bus driver was punched and stabbed several times after trying to get the suspects off the bus for cursing and refusing to pay.

The driver was treated at a hospital for stab wounds and has since returned home, where he's recovering.

Police are asking anyone with information about the assailants to call the TIPS Hotline at 816.474.8477.