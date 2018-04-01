Bus Fare May Rise in Jeff City

Southern says she uses the bus to go practically everywhere, and even with the increase, she thinks it's still cheaper than driving. She says even with the cab ride home she still saves money.

The proposed increase would raise the price of one bus fare from 50 cents to $1. Jefferson City Transportation director Janice McMillan says the increase will go to hiring more drivers, adding new routes, and buying another bus. She says she's heard positive feedback about the increase.

"I think many of them are very supportive of an increase realizing that it's been over 20 years since we have had an increase. But some of them, because they are on fixed incomes, are concerned about the increase to $1," McMillan said

Many bus riders including Southern say they will continue to ride the bus, even after the increase. Jefferson City officials hope to implement the increase by 2009. If Jefferson City bus riders want to hear more about the increase they can go to a public meeting scheduled this Friday from Noon-2pm. The meeting will be held in the Boone-Bancroft Conference Room in the City Hall, at 320 E. McCarthy St.