Bus Wreck in Osage County

COLUMBIA--A bus wreck in Osage County left a 15-year-old girl with minor injuries this morning.



The Highway Patrol reports that at 7:25 this morning, a 2008 Lincoln struck the rear of a bus stopped on Highway 133 near Westphalia.



The Patrol says the bus was stopped with its lights flashing.



20 students were in the bus, but only one student suffered a minor injury.



The driver suffered a wrist injury.



Both were treated and released at the scene.



The bus was able to drive away from the accident on its own.









