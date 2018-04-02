Busch siblings make counter offer to buy Grant's Farm park

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Four siblings in the family that founded Anheuser-Busch now say they want to buy the sprawling Grant's Farm animal refuge near St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch said the move comes after the siblings unsuccessfully sought to sell the property to the St. Louis Zoo.

They said they won't change the farm, and they plan to run it for the long-term. The new offer essentially would have the four buying out two other siblings' shares of the family trust that owns Grant's Farm.

William "Billy" Busch has fought to keep the property and has offered $24.1 million for it.

He said in a statement that the latest officer by four of his siblings has few details and no guarantees they won't eventually sell the property.