Busch Stadium to Host College Football Game

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Busch Stadium in St. Louis will host its first-ever football game on Sept. 21, a matchup between Southeast Missouri State and Southern Illinois University.

Details were announced Monday at the ballpark.

The field will be mostly in the outfield, though a small part will be on the infield dirt. There will be about six days to convert the field for football after the Cardinals conclude a home stand. But after the football game, stadium crews will have less than two days to get the field back to baseball before the Cardinals host Washington.

The new Busch opened in 2006. The previous Busch Stadium was home to the football Cardinals, and the Rams used it briefly before the dome was ready in the middle of their first season in St. Louis.