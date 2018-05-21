Busch Stadium to Host Hot Dog-Eating Contest
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Move over, baseball. Busch Stadium in St. Louis will host an event next month featuring America's real national pastime - eating.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a qualifying event for the Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at New York's Coney Island will take place May 17 at Busch Stadium, prior to a Cardinals game.
The hot dog-eating contest starts at noon, with the Cardinals hosting the Atlanta Braves at 1:15 p.m. The top male and female contenders will advance to the New York contest.
