Busch to Repurchase More Stock

ST. LOUIS - Anheuser-Busch said Wednesday it plans to repurchase 100 million shares of stock over the next several years. In the same announcement, AB reiterated it continues to target earnings per share growth over the long term of 7-10 percent. And, the brewery plans to reduce its cash flow to total debt target from the previous range of 30-40 percent to 25-30 percent. The St. Louis-based company has been repurchaseing stock since 1984. Under the new plan, Anheuser-Busch would repurchase about 13 percent of outstanding common stock.