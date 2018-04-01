Bush Visits Jefferson City Retirement Home

Elsa Ann Horak came to learn more about prescription drug coverage, but never imagined she would get to see the President.

"I couldn't believe that I got this close to him and shake his hand," she said. "And I told him I was praying for him all the time."

Carl Rausch never thought he would be able to invite the President to his senior center.

"Sen. Bond called me and said, 'Is there any chance you would like the President to come visit one of your facilities?' and I said, 'Well, the President, you mean the President of the United States?' explained Rausch. "And he said, 'Yes,' and I said, 'Well, certainly that would be quite an honor.'"

Bush went to a workshop at Heisinger Bluffs to explain Medicare Part D.

The home set up five computers so people could sign up for the program.

Most protestors left while Bush was inside.