Bush Visits St. Louis

2007

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Bush will visit St. Louis on Thursday to tour a high-tech company and make a speech about the federal budget. Bush will visit the headquarters of World Wide Technology, one of the nation's top-selling black-owned businesses. A White House spokesman says Bush will use the speech to call on Congress to send him a budget that "rejects wasteful and unnecessary spending." After his speech at the company, Bush will attend a fundraising luncheon for the Republican National Committee at a private home. Both events are closed to the public, and the fundraiser will be closed to the media.