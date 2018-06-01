Bushman Announces Candidacy for Cole County Commissioner

COLE COUNTY - Sam Bushman announced his candidacy for Cole County Presiding Commissioner Monday.

Bushman said he plans to formally file Tuesday, hoping to replace current commissioner Marc Ellinger who is not running for re-election.

"I have been a successful businessman in downtown Jefferson City for many years," Bushman said. "I feel very qualified to fill this office."

Bushman said he has created an advisory committee and plans to run on the Republican ticket.