Business Goes to School

This week marks the 23rd anniversary of the Columbia Public School's Partners in Education program.

"Businesses come in and read one-on-one with students, they provide mentors for students, they provide resources, whether it be through school banks or supporting PTA activities, field trips. Its really just a learning experience for both the business and the students," said Michelle Baumstark, of Columbia Public Schools.

The program gives students a chance to get out of the classroom as well as learn from members of partner businesses.

"You know I kind of like to get away from the teachers sometimes," Baumstark said.

One of the most important services that business members can provide for the partnership is simply picking up a book. Later on this week, business members will be visiting schools all around the district to read to classes and to help out any students who are having trouble reading.

"I think the biggest advantage is the relationships and the one-on-one, the individual attention, the role models that we see," said Tami Ensor-Benton, Assistant Principal.

The annual Flag Parade ended up inside due to threatening weather. More than 130 businesses join in partnership with Columbia Schools.

Reported by Nathan Hurst