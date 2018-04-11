Business Loop 70 CID director speaks about proposal changes

2 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Monday, November 23 2015 Nov 23, 2015 Monday, November 23, 2015 1:01:00 PM CST November 23, 2015 in News
By: Chris Brown, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - The Business Loop 70 Community Improvement District board members are organizing their comments for Columbia City Council before December 11. 

Carrie Gartner, CID Executive Director, said Monday morning most of the comments the CID have made about the zoning proposal so far are positive. 

"We have a lot of positive comments," Gartner said. "We like the idea of transit zones. We like the idea of having higher density buildings along bus routes or major roads." 

Gartner said they like a lot of things they are talking about. The comments also include artisan industries, like bakeries, breweries, and small bore industries.

"On the other side, we do have this question of the size of lots, very small lots," Gartner said. "How do we meet the setback requirements? How do we meet the parking requirements on such small properties?" 

A main concern from the CID's proposal to Columbia City Council is in regards to business owners not being able to expand their businesses on Business Loop 70 if they don't meet parking requirements. 

"There's a lot of interesting changes being made to the zoning code," Gartner said. "[However], we do have some concerns. There are some very very small lots here and if something should happen or if somebody should decide to rebuild, we simply can't fit all the requirements on this small piece of land. Parking is the great example. There are some places that just can't meet the requisite number of parking spaces." 

Gartner gave an example with Garry Ennis, CID board member and owner of Ennis Appliance on Business Loop 70. 

"Garry has maybe between four or five parking spaces right now," Gartner said. "Current code says he has to have 37. The new code says 25. They've actually reduced the parking requirements, which is great. [But], he still can't fit that." 

Gartner said the city has worked with the CID cooperatively for months. The board has offered a lot of comments to the city, which has taken them into account. 

"We feel they've been super cooperative," Gartner said. "We're very pleased with that." 

Gartner said when it comes down to it, the question remains how does the board work with the small lots to really find out a way to maintain the overall goal of the proposal.

"[It's] to make sure we don't get stuck with properties that just become unusable," the executive director said. 

The CID is still waiting for the okay to arrange a public vote to levy a sales tax, hoping to bring in an estimated $220,000 a year. The estimate is based on sales given by the city and could change depending if the area becomes more popular. 

"More places to shop, more places to eat," Gartner said. 

When asked about the CID spoof video from the November 19 episode of, "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah," regarding the sales tax, Gartner said the board hasn't discussed it yet and she hasn't seen it. 

Two suspects hospitalized after a car is stolen
Two suspects hospitalized after a car is stolen
JEFFERSON CITY -Two car theft suspects were taken by EMS after a chase ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon. ... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 9:15:00 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

"Nothing to be ashamed of" is event's message on domestic violence
"Nothing to be ashamed of" is event's message on domestic violence
FULTON - The Callaway County Coalition Against Rape and Domestic Violence encouraged sexual assault survivors to use their voice at... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 8:27:00 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

MU neurologist says new Alzheimer's study is "a great breakthrough"
MU neurologist says new Alzheimer's study is "a great breakthrough"
COLUMBIA - An MU neurologist is heralding new research that has identified a gene that makes people more likely to... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Boone County needs 911 operators, detention officers, more
Boone County needs 911 operators, detention officers, more
COLUMBIA – Five departments in Boone County joined forces on Tuesday to try and increase their ranks. The Sheriff's... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 7:03:00 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Man admits shooting at parish door, six cars after priest was unavailable
Man admits shooting at parish door, six cars after priest was unavailable
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City police say a man has confessed to firing 12 rounds at six cars at a... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 6:39:00 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Art gallery gives Columbia veterans an outlet for their emotions
Art gallery gives Columbia veterans an outlet for their emotions
COLUMBIA – Unity of Columbia and the Columbia Vet Center is helping some veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder express their... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

CPS requires sobriety checks at prom
CPS requires sobriety checks at prom
COLUMBIA - Sobriety testing will be conducted at Columbia high school proms this year. CPS Spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said,... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 6:14:00 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

House investigative committee to release report on Greitens Wednesday
House investigative committee to release report on Greitens Wednesday
JEFFERSON CITY - The House Special Investigative Committee will release its report on Gov. Eric Greitens on Wednesday at 5... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 6:00:00 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Missouri health data lists depression as an issue for several counties
Missouri health data lists depression as an issue for several counties
JEFFERSON CITY – A new report shows depression is the most common health factor for residents in Boone County. The... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 3:59:00 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Former administrator sentenced for stealing around $227,000
Former administrator sentenced for stealing around $227,000
JEFFERSON CITY- The former administrator of the Pettis County Ambulance District was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for embezzling more... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 3:57:00 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Rolla woman indicted in connection with deadly heroin overdose
Rolla woman indicted in connection with deadly heroin overdose
ROLLA - A woman faces charges including involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance in connection with a heroin-related... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 3:50:58 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Judge issues partial gag rule in Greitens case
Judge issues partial gag rule in Greitens case
ST. LOUIS- A judge has issued a partial gag order for attorneys and witnesses in the criminal case against... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 3:23:00 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Woman's attorney accuses governor's team of 'smear campaign'
Woman's attorney accuses governor's team of 'smear campaign'
ST. LOUIS — The attorney for a woman who had an affair with Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens is accusing... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 1:24:00 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Worker's comp claim refers to "murder" at home where Carl DeBrodie lived
Worker's comp claim refers to "murder" at home where Carl DeBrodie lived
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A woman who worked for the care facility where Carl DeBrodie disappeared from in 2017 said she... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 11:23:00 AM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Dryer fire displaces two families
UPDATE: Dryer fire displaces two families
COLUMBIA - Two families lost their homes Tuesday after an early-morning duplex fire. Columbia firefighters arrived at... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 9:39:00 AM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Second teenager arrested for gunfire in northeast Columbia
Second teenager arrested for gunfire in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a second teenager in connection with a shots fired incident in the Indian Hills neighborhood in... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 8:02:41 AM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Columbia Public School Board welcomes two new board members
Columbia Public School Board welcomes two new board members
COLUMBIA - The induction of two new board members, a board presidential election and appropriations of a $30 million bond... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

New website breaks down Missouri health data by zip code
New website breaks down Missouri health data by zip code
MISSOURI - A new Missouri health data website can tell you the top and bottom ranked zip codes in a... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 6:48:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News
