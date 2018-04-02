Business Loop 70 closed between Garth and Indiana avenues

COLUMBIA - Eastbound Business Loop 70 between Garth and Indiana avenues was closed Saturday because of downed cable and phone lines.

The Columbia Fire Department said crews were on scene just before 11 a.m. and saw three poles down and electrical lines across a large box truck. An officer on scene said the truck drove into the lines, which caused the poles to fall.

A man who was in the truck at the time said he and his colleague were pulling into a parking lot near the Break Time at Business Loop and Garth to get food. He said when they discovered the restaurant they wanted to eat at was closed, they tried to leave the lot, hitting the cable lines.

Columbia Police Officer James Blaska said cable lines typically need to hang more than 14 feet above the ground. Two of the men who work for the company that operates the truck said the cable lines were too low, and their truck is only 13 feet tall.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">.<a href="https://twitter.com/KOMUnews">@KOMUnews</a> workers in truck say they were pulling into parking lot on Bus. Loop to get food, struck lines pulling out <a href="http://t.co/qEJ2lMEyv9">pic.twitter.com/qEJ2lMEyv9</a></p>— James Packard (@jamesspackard) <a href="https://twitter.com/jamesspackard/status/635150385934639104">August 22, 2015</a></blockquote>

<script async src="//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Gary Ennis, of Ennis Appliance Center, said he didn't hear or see the incident happen but said a young boy ran into the store and told them what happened. He said the Community Improvement District (CID) along Business Loop was working to move the cable lines that came down.

Another worker at Boost Mobile said he saw a few sparks when the poles came down but didn't hear anything.

By about 1:30 p.m., crews were working to remove the cable lines from the truck.

A Water and Light representative at the scene said the road was expected to be opened by 2:30 p.m.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the downed lines are cable and phone lines, not power lines.]