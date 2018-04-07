Business Loop CID half cent sales tax passes by one vote

COLUMBIA – Voters approved a half-cent sales tax for the Business Loop 70 Community Improvement District Thursday evening.

The new tax passed by a vote of four to three. Eight ballots were not returned.

CID Executive Director Carrie Gartner said the Business Loop CID mailed out the ballots to 15 voters in late November. Gartner said it has been a long time since the Business Loop area has been updated.

“We are very thankful for the support and excited to get moving in some real improvements to an area that's been neglected for far too long,” Gartner told KOMU 8 News.

The Business Loop CID Chairman Tom May said this new sales tax will raise about $200,000 for the area.

The Business Loop CID originally thought there were no registered voters within the voting boundaries. The Columbia Daily Tribune reported a college student, Jen Henderson, had registered to vote within the district’s boundaries in February.

Henderson was believed to be the only voter until the Boone County clerk confirmed 13 more registered voters in September.