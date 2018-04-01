Business relocation will add 200 new jobs to Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Area Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday that a janitorial and food service cleaning product company will bring 200 new jobs to the capital city.

Continental Commercial Products will be relocating to Jefferson City from Bridgeton, Missouri.

The company evaluated several other areas to relocate including St. Louis and Fort Wayne, Indiana before settling on Jefferson City

"We are truly interested in jobs. We create a great quality of life here in this city and we are able to produce one of the best work forces that you will find anywhere in the country," Sen. Mike Kehoe, R-Jefferson City said.

Continental Commercial Products will be located on Industrial Boulevard and will occupy the former R.R. Donnelley facility, which closed in fall 2013 and let go of 500 people.

"We are pleased the former R.R. Donnelley building will continue to be utilized and operating," Cole County Presiding Commissioner Sam Bushman said.

The company will begin moving equipment to Jefferson City on June 1 and expects to be in operation by the end of the year.