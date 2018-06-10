Business Still Following Ban

Some business owners who are trying to follow the rules, even if they don't agree with them.

Everyone who works at Cody's Bar knows the smoking ban might be broken at any time, even though the owner and her employees do their best to follow the rules.

"When somebody starts to smoke, we tell them sorry, the city council says you can't smoke here," said Cody's owner Becky Reynolds.

Reynolds ushers her customers to the patio where they can smoke. Some restaurants don't have a patios, and it's getting cold to smoke outside.

When someone smokes indoors, a citizen files a complaint to the Columbia Health Department. Police follow-up by issuing citations to smokers who violate the ban.

While the smoking ban doesn't affect owners of local bars and restaurants, the health department says it's worth following.

"It lowers your maintenance cost. You know you're not going to have to replace the ceiling tiles or repaint. You know, it also greatly increases the health of your employees which is why the ordinance was passed," explained Deidre Wood from the Columbia Health Department.

Reynolds doesn't like the ban and hopes the city council reverses its ordinance. Until then, she says she will continue to follow the law.

The health department ordinance requires the Columbia Police Deparment to issue summons.

92 complaints have been filed so far, and tickets were issued 38 times.