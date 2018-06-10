Business Taxes
JEFFERSON CITY - A new state Internet site makes it easy for the public to spot businesses that are not paying their taxes. It lists businesses with revoked sales tax licenses. Businesses can get on the list either by failing to turn in the sales taxes collected from customers or by failing to file income tax withholdings from their employees. The Web site is updated each Monday by the State Department of Revenue. People can search the site for a particular business or view all the businesses on the list from a particular city or county. A new law gives the Revenue Department the authority to publish the name of any business with a revoked sales tax license. The Web site address is: www.whoisnotpaying.mo.gov.
