Businesses Get Ready for Busy Holiday Weekend

COLUMBIA - Local businesses are gearing up for an increase in customers this holiday weekend. Restaurants prepare for numerous celebrations like graduations, proms, and Mother's Day.

"We have a lot more reservations, a lot more people come in, a lot more families coming in from out of town," said Kobe Myer, a server at The Rome.

Columbia College and Stephens College will celebrate commencements Saturday. Rockbridge High School's senior prom is tonight.

Myer also said weekends like this really help the local economy.