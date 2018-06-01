Businesses Learn About Energy Efficiency

JEFFERSON CITY - Ameren Missouri held a meeting Wednesday about its BizSavers Program. Non-residential Ameren customers were invited to the meeting to find out more about Ameren's cash incentive programs.

Ameren started an electric incentive program earlier this year. Businesses can make improvements in areas such as lighting, refrigeration, and building controls to lower energy costs and get cash back from Ameren.

Ameren customer service adviser, Lori Hoeschler, said she wants to make sure businesses know about incentive opportunities, since the program is so new. "We offer a lot of programs right now, and we want to make sure our customers are aware of them," Hoeschler said.

Hoeschler said some larger industrial businesses have already made up to $500,000 in incentives.

A Boonville Caterpillar employee attended the meeting to get new ideas to improve Caterpillar's environmental impact.

Caterpillar hopes to make operations more efficient by reducing electricity output.

Attendees had the opportunity to meet with Ameren's technical staff and set up facility site visits to learn about energy improvements.

For more information on Ameren's incentive programs for both commercial and non-commercial customers, visit their website.