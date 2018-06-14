Businessman gets 14 years for sexually assaulting customers

ST. CHARLES (AP) - The owner of a St. Louis-area laser hair-removal business was set Thursday to spend 14 years in prison for sexually assaulting four customers.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 51-year-old Lawrence Branam of O'Fallon, Missouri insisted he was innocent before being sentenced Wednesday in St. Charles County. That's where a jury found the owner of Cosmetic Laser Center in St. Peters guilty of deviant sexual assault in January.

Witnesses have testified Branam used similar methods to assault the women such as making them wear dark goggles so they couldn't see what was happening.

While seeking a lenient sentence Wednesday, Branam's attorney called 13 character witnesses who described Branam as a good father and husband, and a professional businessman. Several accused victims of having other motives for coming forward.