Businessman to run as independent for Missouri Governor

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - An eastern Missouri businessman says he's running as an independent candidate for Missouri governor in 2016.

Les Turulli Jr. says he's an evangelical Christian who felt a calling from the Lord to enter the race. He says he is conservative on business issues and liberal in supporting government assistance for those in need.

Turulli's campaign received support from relatives and $20,000 from Meramec Caverns Enterprises, a family business where he is a vice president.

The field for the governor's race is starting to shape up.

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill said Monday that she won't run, leaving the Democratic primary clear for Attorney General Chris Koster.

A Republican primary could occur. Former House Speaker Catherine Hanaway is running, and Auditor Tom Schweich says he will decide in the coming weeks.