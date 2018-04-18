Bustamante Sentenced to Life for Second-Degree Murder

6 years 2 months 1 week ago Wednesday, February 08 2012 Feb 8, 2012 Wednesday, February 08, 2012 7:34:00 AM CST February 08, 2012 in News
By: Meghann Mollerus
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - Alyssa Bustamante received a sentence of life in prison Wednesday for second-degree murder and 30 years for armed criminal action in the murder of nine-year-old Elizabeth Olten on Oct. 21, 2009.

When the judge delivered the statement, Bustamante spoke in court for the first time--directly to the Olten family.

She said, "I just want you guys to know that I really am sorry for everything. I know that words can never be enough, and they can never adequately describe how horrible I feel for all of this. I'm so sorry. If I could give my life to give her back, I would."

Olten's mother Patty Preiss, seated between her son Anthony and daughter Stephanie, stared with apparent anger at Bustamante as she spoke these words.  

As confirmed by Bustamante's attorneys, she must serve 85 percent of her second-degree murder sentence before she is eligible for parole, but could receive two years for time already served at the Cole County jail. That means she would have to serve 85% of a 28-year sentence and three years minimum for the 30-year armed criminal action sentence. Essentially, Bustamante could be eligible for parole in less than 30 years.

She will serve the second-degree murder sentence and the armed criminal action sentence consecutively.

Both defense attorneys said in a press conference after the hearing that the sentence was "harsh" and emphasized that she is severly mentally ill.  They said her depression coupled with her age attributed to her violence and the eventual homicide.  Attorneys did say Judge Patricia Joyce gave a fair sentencing hearing.

According to defense attorney Donald Catlett in a previous interview with KOMU 8 News, the state immediately will gain custody of Bustamante and transfer her from the Cole County Jail to a high-security women's correctional facility in Vandalia or Chillicothe.  Cole County Sheriff Greg White confirmed Bustamante will leave the jail "as soon as the paperwork is done"--around noon, he speculated.  She initially will go to Vandalia for diagnostic testing.

Leaving the courthouse, Bustamante did not appear to express any emotion.

Catlett said as of now, he does not know whether Bustamante will receive psychological treatment while in prison.

This sentence comes after two nine-hour days of testimony from witnesses on both sides of the case--some of whom said Bustamante was a cold-blooded killer who knew what she was doing when she murdered Olten. Others testified Bustamante had severe depression that worsened as she received inadequate treatment and continued to suffer from the adverse effects of her Prozac prescription.

Bustamante has 180 days to file an appeal under pro se motions for ineffective assistance of council to the District Attorneys Council, but her attorneys would not speculate whether she would do so. 

Prosecuting attorney Mark Richardson will speak to the media at 1:30 this afternoon.  

KOMU 8 News will provide further updates throughout the day and have live coverage at scheduled newscasts.

Follow our Twitter @KOMUnews for immediate information, as it becomes available.

(Sketches courtsey of Gary Castor)

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Lawmakers conflicted over DMV fees, stopping tax credits for older renters
Lawmakers conflicted over DMV fees, stopping tax credits for older renters
JEFFERSON CITY – A majority of Republicans passed a tax bill Tuesday night, but it is still drawing some criticism... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, April 18 2018 Apr 18, 2018 Wednesday, April 18, 2018 7:21:00 PM CDT April 18, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Community gathers to voice concerns over new pig farm
UPDATE: Community gathers to voice concerns over new pig farm
TIPTON – Some Tipton residents spoke out Wednesday against a potential new a concentrated animal feeding operation (CAFO). Critics say... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, April 18 2018 Apr 18, 2018 Wednesday, April 18, 2018 7:21:00 PM CDT April 18, 2018 in News

Columbia woman remembers the life of Barbara Bush through bittersweet recipe
Columbia woman remembers the life of Barbara Bush through bittersweet recipe
COLUMBIA - Pamela Fitzmaurice has a special section in the cookbook her mother passed down to her. That section is... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, April 18 2018 Apr 18, 2018 Wednesday, April 18, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT April 18, 2018 in News

Local man sheds light on historic power outage in Puerto Rico
Local man sheds light on historic power outage in Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - Puerto Rico was left powerless on Wednesday, nearly seven months after the powerful September storm,... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, April 18 2018 Apr 18, 2018 Wednesday, April 18, 2018 5:32:00 PM CDT April 18, 2018 in News

Gov. Greitens files restraining order against AG Josh Hawley
Gov. Greitens files restraining order against AG Josh Hawley
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Eric Greitens filed a restraining order against Attorney General Josh Hawley on Monday over the investigation... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, April 18 2018 Apr 18, 2018 Wednesday, April 18, 2018 4:34:00 PM CDT April 18, 2018 in News

Local school districts celebrate Healthy Schools Healthy Community initiative's ending
Local school districts celebrate Healthy Schools Healthy Community initiative's ending
MOBERLY - Moberly and Westran Public School Districts celebrated their Healthy Schools Healthy Community initiative on Wednesday. The initiative is... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, April 18 2018 Apr 18, 2018 Wednesday, April 18, 2018 3:42:00 PM CDT April 18, 2018 in News

Migration is paused for American White Pelicans
Migration is paused for American White Pelicans
MEXICO - It might seem strange to sight an ocean bird in Missouri, but seeing the American White Pelican isn't... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, April 18 2018 Apr 18, 2018 Wednesday, April 18, 2018 3:41:00 PM CDT April 18, 2018 in News

Gymnast Aly Raisman speaks at MU about sexual assault, Olympic career
Gymnast Aly Raisman speaks at MU about sexual assault, Olympic career
COLUMBIA - Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman said Wednesday she was never educated on sexual assault and never realized she... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, April 18 2018 Apr 18, 2018 Wednesday, April 18, 2018 3:37:00 PM CDT April 18, 2018 in News

Missouri House, top Senate budgeter split on school funding
Missouri House, top Senate budgeter split on school funding
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate's top budgeter is proposing giving public K-12 schools $48 million more next... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, April 18 2018 Apr 18, 2018 Wednesday, April 18, 2018 3:12:16 PM CDT April 18, 2018 in Continuous News

Grass fire made worse by seasonal dryness and wind
Grass fire made worse by seasonal dryness and wind
COLUMBIA – Dry, windy weather is partially to blame for a large grass fire that destroyed a significant portion of... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, April 18 2018 Apr 18, 2018 Wednesday, April 18, 2018 2:52:00 PM CDT April 18, 2018 in News

Organization raises awareness about college suicide rate
Organization raises awareness about college suicide rate
COLUMBIA – More than one thousand t-shirts covered Kuhlman Court on MU's campus on Wednesday. That's one for every... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, April 18 2018 Apr 18, 2018 Wednesday, April 18, 2018 2:42:00 PM CDT April 18, 2018 in News

TSA rolling out new security measures in airports
TSA rolling out new security measures in airports
COLUMBIA - Passengers at airports across the country are learning firsthand the impact of new security measures the TSA is... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, April 18 2018 Apr 18, 2018 Wednesday, April 18, 2018 2:07:00 PM CDT April 18, 2018 in News

Midwest conference discusses future of renewable energy
Midwest conference discusses future of renewable energy
COLUMBIA - By the year 2022, Columbia aims to have 25 percent of its energy come from renewable resources. ... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, April 18 2018 Apr 18, 2018 Wednesday, April 18, 2018 1:57:00 PM CDT April 18, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Child enticement suspect fired from capitol job
UPDATE: Child enticement suspect fired from capitol job
JEFFERSON CITY - Law enforcement arrested a former employee at the state capitol on suspicion of sex crimes involving a... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, April 18 2018 Apr 18, 2018 Wednesday, April 18, 2018 11:33:00 AM CDT April 18, 2018 in News

Authorities: deputies shot, killed parole absconder who raised gun at them
Authorities: deputies shot, killed parole absconder who raised gun at them
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Authorities say deputies have shot and killed a parole absconder who raised a handgun at them... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, April 18 2018 Apr 18, 2018 Wednesday, April 18, 2018 10:22:00 AM CDT April 18, 2018 in News

Authorities say driver fled from officers before causing fatal crash
Authorities say driver fled from officers before causing fatal crash
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Authorities say a driver fled from officers before causing a fatal crash in Springfield. Police... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, April 18 2018 Apr 18, 2018 Wednesday, April 18, 2018 10:15:00 AM CDT April 18, 2018 in News

One man dead, investigation ongoing on Clark Lane
One man dead, investigation ongoing on Clark Lane
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating the death of a 32-year-old male early Wednesday morning at a home on Clark Lane.... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, April 18 2018 Apr 18, 2018 Wednesday, April 18, 2018 8:51:00 AM CDT April 18, 2018 in News

Suicide raises concern about Columbia building safety codes
Suicide raises concern about Columbia building safety codes
COLUMBIA - An examination of the barriers on the 5th and Walnut parking garage Wednesday showed safety barriers on the... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 11:00:00 PM CDT April 17, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 42°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10pm 41°
11pm 40°
12am 38°
1am 37°