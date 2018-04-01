Busy Day in State Legislature



JEFFERSON CITY - Legislators were busy today in Jefferson city. The House approved, for the sixth year in a row, a constitutional amendment that would guarantee Missourians the right to pray privately in public places. In the past although the bill has fared well in the House it has historically faced opposition in the Senate. The amendment would prevent Missouri cities, schools and counties from establishing policies that prevent prayer or religious demonstrations in public areas. Opponents of the amendment say that allowing public praying would encroach on an individual's right to not be affected by another person's religion.

The Senate voted 20 to 14 today to repeal several mandates in a a dog-breeding law. The Senate bill removes the cao pf 50 breeding dogs per breeding and also removes the possibility of criminal penalties except for repeat offenders.

Finally the House voted 102 to 56 to approve a bill that would mandate all Missouri drivers license tests be given in English only. Democrats showed most of the opposition to the bill saying that it is not a good idea in terms of perspective when the state is attempting to encourage overseas investment. If passed, the bill would allow for interpreters to be used at the test taker's expense.