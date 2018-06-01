Butler drives in three runs as Royals beat Giants 4-2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Billy Butler homered and drove in three runs and outfielder Nori Aoki threw out to runners in the same innings as the Kansas City Royals beat the San Francisco Giants 4-2 Friday night for their fifth straight victory.

The Royals, who have not been in the playoffs since winning the 1985 World Series, hold a half game lead for the second AL wild card.

Butler, who is hitting .423 in the past seven games, homered with two out in the first off Madison Burgarner (13-9).

Butler singled home the go-ahead run in the two-run sixth, which was aided by throwing errors on Giants infielders Michael Morse and Matt Duffy. Alex Gordon had an RBI single.

The Giants scored twice in the third on Joaquin Arias' double and Matt Duffy's single.