Butler Leads the Royals Past A's

OAKLAND, CA (AP) -- Billy Butler homered twice and drove in three runs, Alex Gordon doubled home the go-ahead run and the Kansas City Royals scored five times in the ninth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 11-6 Monday.

Jeff Francoeur, Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas had two RBIs apiece and Melky Cabrera also drove in a run for the Royals, who avoided being mathematically eliminated for at least one more day.

Scott Sizemore hit a three-run homer for the A's, who had won four straight. David DeJesus, Josh Willingham and Kurt Suzuki each drove in a run.

Butler hit a tying two-run shot off Craig Breslow in the seventh.