Butler's pinch-hit HR lifts Royals over Indians

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Pinch-hitter Billy Butler's two-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning sent the Kansas City Royals over the Cleveland Indians 6-4 Friday night for their fourth straight win.

Butler connected against John Axford, sending a drive over the Royals' bullpen in left field. Butler was hitting just .200 in his previous 20 games with two RBIs before pinch-hitting for Raul Ibanez.

Kelvin Herrera (2-2) pitched a scoreless eighth and Aaron Crow worked around a leadoff double in the ninth to earn his second save in four chances.

Royals closer Greg Holland, who had pitched in the three previous games, was unavailable.

Carlos Carrasco (3-4) gave up a single to Salvador Perez before Butler's home run.

Perez, who had three hits, and Mike Moustakas had back-to-back home runs to open the second.