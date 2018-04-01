C-Span Campaign Arrives in Missouri

FULTON - Residents toured C-Span's Campaign 2012 Bus Wednesday. Westminster University was one of the "Road to the White House" tour's first stops.

The campaign aims to promote C-Span's political coverage and the resources it uses. People can look inside the bus at the HD TV's, latptops, touch screen computers, and other devices. Mainly students and teachers toured the bus. C-Span representative, Doug Hemmig, said the bus travels around the U.S. and showcases C-Span's educational content.

"It's a great way to travel, great way to interact with C-Span's viewers," he said.

The campaign bus will stop on the University of Missouri campus Thursday at 1 p.m. It will continue on to Lawrence, Kansas this weekend.