Cab Driver Accused of Killing Teenager

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis cab driver is in custody, accused of killing a teenager late last night. The driver for Allen Cab Company is claiming self-defense. The shooting happened around 11pm the intersection of Nebraska and Wyoming, when the cab driver was allegedly approached by the teen and another man. The teen was reportedly shot in the face. The cab driver then left the scene. Police found the abandoned cab in the 12-hundred block of 15th Street around midnight. Officers entered an apartment at O'Fallon Place Apartments and the suspect was taken into custody. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-01-25-06 1145EST