Cabbie's Tip Halts Alleged Kidnapping in SW Mo.

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Two men are jailed on $1 million each in southwest Missouri after a cab driver alerted police to what he suspected was the kidnapping of a drugged woman.

The Springfield News-Leader reports 21-year-old Rayan Alqabbaa and 27-year-old Ahmed Alanazi were arrested after police followed the cabbie's tip to an apartment early Saturday.

Police found two men and a partially clothed woman who was barely consciousness. The woman later told police had gone into a Springfield bar while her fiance parked their car and was given free drinks, then surrounded by unfamiliar men.

Cab driver Brian Newman said he drove the woman and the suspects to an apartment building, then flagged down a police officer.

The suspects are charged with forcible sodomy and kidnapping. They did not have lawyers Monday.